My initial instinct was to share this on Instagram, but it feels fitting to post it here first. It will likely become one of my more “sophisticated” shares on IG later, with the original reflection living here… just saying.

I discovered Kimberly Warner and her writing here on Substack, so sharing this reflection here feels like a beautiful full-circle moment. I also appreciate that Substack has a generous character limit which feels fitting for someone like me who tends to lean a little heavy on the emojis and regularly tests the limits of character counts elsewhere. 😊

So with that little note out of the way, here is a reflection from a book club adventure that turned into something far deeper than my wildest book club dreams.

As the sun has now set on our book club voyage exploring Unfixed, I find myself sitting with a deeply grateful heart while also feeling the tenderness that comes with the quiet moments after a journey like this. I will admit…I have definitely been a bit of a ship wreck as the reality of the closing of it all continues to settle in.

Looking back now, it still amazes me that this entire book club adventure, this crew, this voyage, these stories began with a spark: the striking cover of Unfixed, a woman’s silhouette filled with an ocean of waves, and a book club adventure idea that nearly vanished into Kimberly Warner’s spam folder before the journey even had the chance to begin.

And yet… here we are.

When this experience first began, the invitation was simple:

Join the Book Club Crew for a memoir-inspired literary journey exploring a story of love, resilience, healing, hope, connection, and the narratives that guide us back to our True North.

But over these past four weeks, that invitation unfolded into something far deeper than I could have imagined.

Kimberly Warner, I am in sea cow utter awe of you. Your trust, support, and wisdom throughout this journey was an abundance of ambiance in your lighthouse presence guiding this adventure. Your memoir, Unfixed, became the anchor for our time together, holding space for reflection, tenderness, and the quiet courage it takes to look inward.

Through your symphony of words, you invited us to pause…to listen more closely…to attune to the resonance written in our own stories…and to meet ourselves with compassion and grace.

And there was even a moment that felt almost symbolic of the entire experience.

Your words had already traveled with us woven into the wind, the water, and the reflections we carried into the in-person sailing adventure. And while you were not physically there with us, your presence was deeply felt throughout. When you dropped in to honor all that was unfolding, it felt as though you were right there beside us in every pink-wink sunset sky and every wave that crashed by.

Almost as if the ocean itself was honoring the story you had set in motion.

One quiet morning, while our sailing crew was on shore practicing yoga, something wild and beautiful happened. Just off the coastline, a few sea manatees surfaced and slowly glided through the water near us. Our entire crew paused in awe, watching these gentle beings move peacefully through the sea even as boats passed dangerously nearby and a quiet reminder of the fragile balance between peace and the busyness of the world around them.

I was so curious about these incredible creatures and discovered manatees are often seen as symbols of gentleness, trust, and emotional depth, creatures that move through life’s currents with patience and calm rather than force. Standing there together, it felt as though the ocean itself was reflecting the very heart of what Unfixed had been inviting us into all along.

And when we returned to our mats on the beach, the sunlight warming the sand beneath us, a few sand spurs suctioned on, reminding us of the wildness of the shoreline, our radiant crew member Lindsay continued guiding us through Savasana, that final posture of stillness and surrender.

Lying there in the warmth of the sand, with the rhythm of the ocean nearby, it felt like the essense, the embodiment of everything Unfixed had been inviting us into all along, softening, surrendering, and trusting the currents of our own unfolding story.

Not rushing to fix what feels broken.

Not fighting the currents of our lives.

But learning to slow down.

To soften.

To trust the waters we are moving through.

Because sometimes healing doesn’t come from forcing change.

Sometimes it comes from allowing ourselves to move gently through the currents of our own story, just as we are.

And ultimately, I believe that is what this journey, this story, has really been about.

Love.

A love story about learning to fall in love with our lives again.

With our stories.

With the light and the shadows.

With all our parts…all of it.

Because when we do that, something begins to shift.

We soften.

We breathe.

We begin to move through life with a little more grace, a little more compassion, and a little more trust in the currents guiding us forward.

We were never meant to fix ourselves.

We were only ever meant to learn how to love all that we are becoming.

And I feel incredibly grateful that along this journey, I had the honor of witnessing and being a part of a crew of extraordinary women doing exactly that: showing up with honesty, courage, and open hearts for themselves and for one another.

Stories like Unfixed do not end when the last page is turned.

They live on in the way we anchor ourselves with more compassion, more grace…more love…in the way we hold one another with more tenderness…and in the way we carry forward the light of what we discovered together.

And that, to me, is the true gift of a story.

An adventure shared.

Because when we allow our hearts to lead with love, they become the compass quietly guiding us home to our True North. 📖💛🌊⛵️🧭