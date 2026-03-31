Monica Ticknor

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Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
6d

Monica! How am I supposed to respond to this beautiful piece? I’m literally covered in shivers. This is what I was trying to express in our last gathering, about how you have this magical way about you that knows exactly how to show up and hold an entire group of people, with just enough scaffolding to point us toward our True North, and a helluva lot of grace to let each person’s journey unfold in their own way. I’m beyond words, trying to let all your revelations wash over me. I feel so seen. My little book feels seen. The seed of loving oneself through all of it, the one I planted when I started writing this book eight years ago, feels seen. And through your kindness and wisdom, that little seed is growing and Oh look how it’s already dispersing and blossoming into multitudes! Love you to the moon and back. I will forever treasure this book club as one of my peak life experiences.

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
21h

What a joy it was to be part of these remarkable conversations. So grateful here that I joined!

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